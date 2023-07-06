"Another talent joins our Madrid family" - Rodrygo Goes reacts as Real Madrid sign 18-year-old star

Rodrygo Goes sent a warm welcome message as Real Madrid completed the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce. The 18-year-old Turkish talent joins Los Blancos as one of the top talents in world football.

Guler, 18, was the subject of several top European clubs. The likes of Barcelona and Arsenal were also linked with a move for the attacking midfielder. However, he will chase greatness in the Spanish capital.

Rodrygo reacted on Twitter as Los Blancos announced Guler's arrival.

He wrote:

"Another talent joins our Madrid family! Welcome @10ardaguler."

Despite being 18, Arda Guler has already given the world glimpses of his spectacular talent. He scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 matches across competitions for Fenerbahce in 2022–23.

Guler is set to give Real Madrid more attacking options. With the likes of Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard, the club is in need of creative players. How Guler fares remains to be seen.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti to become Brazil's boss at the end of his contract

Carlo Ancelotti is contracted with Real Madrid until the end of the 2023–24 season. The Italian manager will become Brazil's coach upon the expiration of his deal with Los Blancos, confirmed CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

The Selecaos have been without a permanent manager since Tite was sacked following the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit. Ramon Menezes has since been in charge on an interim basis.

Ancelotti will take charge of the team for the 2024 Copa America, as confirmed by Rodrigues.

He said (via GOAL):

"His (Diniz) game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti. We don't call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti."

Carlo Ancelotti took charge of Los Blancos on two different occasions. He helped the club win the UEFA Champions League in both of those stints. There is no denying that he is one of the finest managers in modern football.

