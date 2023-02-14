Are Manchester United better without Cristiano Ronaldo? Statistics since his departure provides incredible revelation

Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United came to a calamitous end as the Portuguese ace mutually terminated his contract to part ways with the Red Devils. Considering his legacy at the club, a better ending would have been more befitting.

Ronaldo couldn't get on terms with Erik ten Hag as the Dutch manager preferred to use the Portuguese superstar as a substitute. His statistics were not up to the astronomic level that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had set for himself. Ronaldo scored only three goals and provided two assists in 16 games across competitions for the Red Devils this term.

Since Ronaldo's departure, the Red Devils have picked up the highest number of points in the league. They have gained 23 points from 10 games since he last took the field for the club against Aston Villa on November 6.

Brentford are second on the list, having picked up 18 points from eight games, while league leaders Arsenal are third with 17 points from eight games.

Manchester United are currently third in the league. Marcus Rashford's spectacular form has been one of the main reasons behind the Red Devils' resurgence. The 25-year-old has scored 21 goals and has provided eight assists across competitions this campaign.

Firing on all cylinders. Marcus Rashford has more Non-Penalty Goals in the League this season than:MARCUS RASHFORD - 12Kylian Mbappe - 11Lauturo Martinez - 11Lionel Messi - 10Neymar Jr. - 10Christopher Nkunku - 10Kvicha Kvaratskhelia - 8Rafael Leao - 8Firing on all cylinders. Marcus Rashford has more Non-Penalty Goals in the League this season than:MARCUS RASHFORD - 12Kylian Mbappe - 11Lauturo Martinez - 11Lionel Messi - 10Neymar Jr. - 10Christopher Nkunku - 10Kvicha Kvaratskhelia - 8Rafael Leao - 8Firing on all cylinders. 💥 https://t.co/QM5vMRr2nW

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr as a free agent after his departure. After going goalless in his first two games, the Portuguese scored a last-ditch penalty to salvage a point for his team in the third match.

In his latest appearance on the pitch, Ronaldo bagged four goals against Al Wehda to seal a 4-0 win for Al-Nassr.

Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo had to leave Manchester United after his explosive Piers Morgan interview

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

In his infamous sit-down with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed there was no mutual respect between him and Erik ten Hag. Following the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's departure, Ten Hag said (via Forbes):

'The interview I think, as a club, you can’t accept. There will be consequences. To make that step he knew the consequences. It was quite clear after [the interview] that he had to leave. I think we didn’t have to discuss it. It was quite clear. I think the club can only be successful when all the decision-makers in the club are on one page and they back each other. That is the only way the club can be successful and operate.”

