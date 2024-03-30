Arsenal to miss out on Real Madrid star because of wage demands - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly ruled out the possibility of signing Real Madrid star Rodrygo. Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones claimed that the Gunners are unwilling to meet the Brazilian's wage demands.

The report claims that the north London side are keen on adding to their attacking options. Currently, Mikel Arteta can choose from the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Rodrygo could prove to be a massive addition to the team. He could help decrease the load on Saka, who has been a mainstay in the side for over two seasons. He has already played over 3,000 minutes this season for Arsenal.

However, Real Madrid are believed to be looking for over £85 million in transfer fees, with the player himself demanding wages upwards of £200,000 a week. The Gunners have already spent extensively in Arteta's reign, highlighted by the signings of Declan Rice for over £100 million and Kai Havertz for £65 million.

Liverpool are also believed to be interested in the 23-year-old. Catalan outlet El Nacional reported that the Reds view Rodrygo as a successor to Mohamed Salah, who is widely expected to leave the club in the summer and join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. They have made an offer close to €80 million which has been turned down by Los Blancos.

Rodyrgo has been impressive for the Spanish giants since signing for them in 2019 from Brazilian side Santos. He has made 41 appearances this season, scoring 13 goals and setting up eight more.

Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for pivotal Arsenal vs Manchester City clash

Pundit Mark Lawrenson believes that Arsenal and Manchester City will play out a draw in their upcoming fixture on Sunday (March 31). The former Liverpool man pointed to the Gunners' excellent away record and strong form in 2024 as reasons for his prediction.

He said (via Paddy Power News):

"You'd always fancy Manchester City to win any game, especially at home, but I think it's going to be a tough test against Arsenal. I'm going for a draw here.

"Obviously, that would be good for Liverpool if they can win, but the Gunners are much better away from home and they've been through an excellent run as we all know."

The title race between the two sides alongside Liverpool is an exciting one as they are separated by just one point heading into the last 10 games of the season.

Arsenal will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season where they led the Premier League for most of the season before faltering late in the campaign. Manchester City eventually leapfrogged them to win the title, highlighted by a 4-1 win over the Gunners in the same fixture last year.