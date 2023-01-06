Arsenal prepared to make €35m offer to sign Barcelona star: Reports

Premier League leaders Arsenal are looking to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde and are ready to offer up to €35 million for the player.

Balde has made 18 appearances for Xavi Hernandez's team this year and has provided three assists. He has been one of the most outstanding performers for the La Liga leaders and was also a part of the Spain squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

His form has attracted the interest of a number of clubs and according to El Nacional, as reported by Football365, Arsenal are among the potential suitors for the 19-year-old Spaniard.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are at the top of the Premier League table, with 44 points from 17 games. They lead Pep Guardiola's Manchester City by five points.

Mikel Arteta's team already have Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back position. Zinchenko was recruited from Manchester City in the summer and has been immense for the north London-based team.

It will not be easy to convince Barcelona to sell one of their most important players. The Gunners, however, are confident that a fee in the region of €35 million will be enough to seal the deal.

Mikel Arteta and club director Edu could be looking to exploit the fact that Balde is only tied to a contract until 2024 with the Catalan giants.

Arsenal target compared with Barcelona star Pedri

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Spanish wonderkid Alberto Moleiro. The 19-year-old broke into Las Pamas' senior team last season and has been a regular for the club this term.

He has made 22 appearances for the Spanish Segunda division club, securing five assists. The player has previously been compared to Spanish sensation Pedri by his coach.

Las Pamas' Garcia Pimienta has even opined that Moleiro would be a great midfield partner for Pedri at the Catalan club. He said (via Mirror):

“Moleiro has magic. He is surrounded by great footballers and he is showing an excellent level. He has a very high ceiling, within a very short time in top-level teams, I would like to see him in Barcelona, I think it’s a clear Barca profile, although we’re talking about big words. A team of gamers who normally generate many scoring chances."

