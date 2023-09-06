Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale pens message after being nominated for 2023 Yashin Trophy

Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has expressed a heartfelt note of gratitude to fans, following his recent recognition as a nominee for the 2023 Yashin Trophy. The Ballon d'Or Awards rolled out their list of contenders this Wednesday, with goalkeepers also recognized.

France Football lifted the veil on nominees for a series of awards, including the men's and women's Ballon d'Or, the Yashin Trophy, and the Kopa Trophy. Making headlines for the Yashin accolade were several household names, all of whom Aaron Ramsey would have to contend with.

World Cup champion Emiliano Martinez from Argentina, Manchester City's treble-winning Ederson, and La Liga winner Marc-Andre ter Stegen were among those shortlisted. Joining these elites, Ramsdale's inclusion has set the stage for a fierce battle among the world's best shot-stoppers.

Taking to social media, Ramsdale couldn't contain his excitement, telling the fans via his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Incredible feeling to receive a nomination of this magnitude, one which I will remember for a long, long time!"

The 25-year-old shot-stopper made his way to Arsenal in 2021, with a transfer fee hovering around £30 million. Initially, the move raised some eyebrows, especially given his back-to-back demotions with Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

However, he swiftly silenced critics by cementing his position as the Gunners' go-to goalie. The Englishman recorded 14 clean sheets in 38 Premier League matches last season and was instrumental in propelling the team's quest for glory in the tournament.

As Arsenal prepare for their upcoming matches, fans are more confident than ever in their team's chances, largely owing to Ramsdale's remarkable abilities between the sticks. He'll need to continue impressing, not just for club glory, but also to stake a legitimate claim for the Yashin Trophy.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta contemplates goalkeeper switch from Aaron Ramsdale as David Raya shines in training

Despite Aaron Ramsdale's recent nomination for the prestigious Yashin Trophy, it seems Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is mulling over a change in the goalkeeping department.

Newcomer David Raya is said to be causing quite the stir at the club's training grounds with his performances, according to the Daily Mail (via TBR Football).

The publication has reported that there's a growing buzz at the North London club that Raya could soon get his first start.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is rapidly winning over the locker room and coaching staff alike with his standout performances at London Colney, the club's training base.

His capabilities have caught the eye of not only his teammates but also the higher-ups, leading many to believe that Arteta is contemplating giving him a shot at taking over the goalkeeping reins.