Arsenal star confirms he has not travelled to Germany for pre-season with teammates due to injury

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga recently confirmed that he hasn't traveled to Germany with the rest of the squad due to a muscle injury.

Lokonga spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Crystal Palace, featuring in nine matches for the Eagles. He returned to the Emirates ahead of the 2023-24 season, but hasn't traveled with the team for their pre-season camp in Germany.

Lokonga wrote on Instagram about the injury blow (via Evening Standard):

“Due to a muscular injury, I’ll sadly not be part of the summer camp with the team in Germany. I’m [focused] now on my recovery to prepare the season and be ready to help the team at my fullest capacity.”

The 23-year-old midfielder has made 39 appearances for the Gunners since joining the north London club in 2021.

Arsenal flew to Germany with a 30-man squad to begin their pre-season. After finishing second behind Manchester City in the 2022-23 Premier League season, the Gunners will be looking to grab their first title since 2004.

"Honestly the decision was easy" - William Saliba about renewing his contract with Arsenal

William Saliba has committed his future to Arsenal for four more years, as the Frenchman signed a contract extension until 2027.

Saliba was a key player for the Gunners during the 2022-23 season. He made 33 appearances across competitions, keeping 13 clean sheets. However, Saliba suffered an injury during their UEFA Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates and couldn't finish the season.

Speaking about his decision to renew with the Gunners, Saliba said (via the Gunners' official website):

“Honestly the decision was easy. because I had a really good season last season, but unfortunately I didn't finish it because of injury. So I want more. I want to play more years for this amazing club. I didn't achieve anything yet, so I want to win everything with this club.”

Saliba's presence was a key reason behind Mikel Arteta's team's defensive solidity last season. The team's form slumped once the Frenchman got injured. Fans will hope that he can keep up his fitness levels and help the team yet again during the 2023-24 campaign.

