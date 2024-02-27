Arsenal star decides to quit Mikel Arteta's side this summer - Reports

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly decided to leave the club at the end of the season after losing his place to David Raya.

Manager Mikel Arteta sanctioned a deal to sign Raya from Brentford late in the summer, with the Spaniard joining on a loan-to-buy basis. He has since become the club's first-choice goalkeeper, with Ramsdale limited to just 10 appearances across all competitions this season.

Aaron Ramsdale started the season between the sticks but was quickly displaced by Raya, who had long been a target of Arteta's. The Spaniard has featured 27 times for Arsenal this season, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding 23 goals.

Ramsdale signed a new contract last year, which was meant to keep him at the Emirates until 2026. He is, however, now prepared to move away from the club, as reported by Football Insider, in a bid to play more regularly.

Multiple sides have been linked with a move for the former Sheffield United man, who cost Arsenal a reported £30 million. Fellow London side Chelsea have been named as one of the parties interested in the 25-year-old by journalist Graeme Bailey.

Due to his limited minutes at the Emirates this season, Ramsdale is unlikely to play a part in England's Euro 2024 campaign, if he does make the squad. He had hoped to challenge Jordan Pickford for the No.1 shirt in the summer, but his situation at club level means he is unlikely to do so.

Arsenal set to battle Manchester United for Everton star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to rival fellow Premier League side Manchester United in their bid to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the summer. The 22-year-old Belgium international has attracted interest from many of Europe's elite clubs following his impressive displays for Everton.

According to The Hard Tackle, Everton are willing to sell Onana for around €60 million, a fee the Gunners are reluctant to pay. Manchester United, on the other hand, may be able to cough up the money given the injection of cash to go with the recent arrival of new ownership.

Onana is in the midst of an impressive season, scoring thrice and providing one assist in 27 appearances across all competitions. The powerful midfielder is capable of playing in multiple positions across the midfield, making him an asset to any team.