Arsenal star wanted by Champions League rivals in January, Gunners unwilling to allow star to leave - Reports

German giants Bayern Munich are interested in a move for Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in the January transfer window as they look for quality defenders. The Gunners are unwilling to sell the Japan International, who is also happy to play for the Gunners.

Arsenal defender Tomiyasu has shown his quality playing in various positions for Mikel Arteta's side since joining them in 2021. The Japanese star has played in both full-back positions and can also play at centre-back.

Bayern Munich have shown their interest in the defender after pulling out of the race to sign Englishman Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea. The German champions were credited with interest in the Chelsea man in the summer, but a move never materialized, and they are now unwilling to return.

Tomiyasu has largely been a back-up player at Arsenal due to his injury problems since joining the club, with most of his appearances coming off the bench. The 25-year-old has had to play almost exclusively as a left-back this season, having failed to dislodge Ben White from his preferred right-back position.

According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich were in fact interested in signing Tomiyasu in the summer but were unable to. The German side will, however, return for the former Bologna man in January and look to seal a deal.

Arsenal are unwilling to sell Tomiyasu, with their depth at full-back almost nonexistent this season following an injury to summer signing Jurrien Timber. The Gunners' firm stance has not deterred Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich, who remain insistent on a deal for Tomiyasu in January.

Arsenal squad facing full-back depth issue

Arsenal have a crisis brewing, especially if they lose any of their full-backs right now, as they have no replacements. Dutch star Jurrien Timber ruptured his ACL in his Premier League debut, having shown great promise in preseason following his move from Ajax.

Mikel Arteta plays Oleksandr Zinchenko and White as his starting full-back pairing, with Tomiyasu the only option used to cover both positions. The Gunners have Cedric Soares in their squad, but it is unlikely that we will see him play for the club this season.

Last season, midfielders Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka occasionally filled in at full-back, but the former is injured and the latter has left the club. Timber is said to be recovering nicely, but the Gunners will be extremely unwilling to lose another player in the position.

Arteta's side may choose to attack the transfer market for full-back cover in January, as they would be keen to avoid a drop-off in quality.