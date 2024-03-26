Arsenal summer signing says he wants to become Gunners captain if Martin Odegaard leaves the Emirates club in the future

Arsenal star Declan Rice has suggested he has the credentials to captain the Gunners but is adamant he isn't thinking about replacing Martin Odegaard in the role.

Rice arrived at the Emirates from West Ham United last summer in a club record £105 million deal. He left the Hammers after captaining them to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season.

The 25-year-old was a massive hit during his time at the London Stadium. David Moyes handed him the club's captaincy in May 2022 and his leadership qualities were hailed during the 2022-23 campaign.

Rice touched on his time as West Ham skipper where he feels he grew in confidence. He said (via TBR Football):

"When I got to captain West Ham, I was growing in confidence and as a leader. I still see myself going that way."

Rice's confident and down-to-earth personality has drawn admiration from Arsenal fans. He's been an important member of Mikel Arteta's side this season, registering six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions.

The 49-cap England international highlighted Odegaard as the club's current captain but admitted he'd love the chance to become Gunners captain:

"There is Martin Odegaard at my club. I'm not thinking about it, but if anything were to ever happen to him, I really would love to put the armband on for Arsenal."

Expand Tweet

Rice and Odegaard are two different leaders as the north Londoners' record signing is loud and isn't afraid to speak his mind. That's perhaps not the case for the Norweigan playmaker who isn't the most vocal but is cool, calm, and collected.

Former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka hailed Odegaard's leadership abilities

Granit Xhaka saluted Martin Odegaard as the ideal captain.

Granit Xhaka knows all about captaining the Gunners although his tenure as skipper ended dismally. The veteran Swiss midfielder was stripped of the honor after clashing with the club's fans in November 2019.

However, Xhaka bounced back and was a standout performer for Arsenal last season. He gelled seamlessly with Odegaard in midfield and the duo were instrumental in their side's title challenge.

Xhaka, 31, backed Odegaard to be handed the captaincy in May 2022. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder explained that the former Real Madrid star has a captain's DNA (via Metro):

"He (Odegaard) can definitely become Arsenal captain. He has the DNA in him. He works as hard every day as if he were in a fight. He does a lot of extra work. He is humble. Everyone in the dressing room listens to him."

Expand Tweet

Odegaard, 25, has flourished in the role and was undoubtedly one of the Premier League's best performers last season. It was his debut campaign with the armband and he posted 15 goals and seven assists in 45 games across competitions.