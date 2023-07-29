Barcelona pull out of move for Arsenal's 20-year-old star who was pushing to leave - Reports

The potential signing of Arsenal youth Miguel Azeez by Barca Atletic, Barcelona's reserve team, has hit a roadblock, with reports suggesting that his move to the Spanish club is now off the table.

Just weeks ago, negotiations were underway between Barcelona and Azeez, who was keen on joining the subsidiary team. However, the situation has taken a different course as the club's financial concerns and shifting priorities have led them to reconsider the deal, as per the SPORT.

Miguel Azeez, a promising 20-year-old talent, was on the verge of severing ties with his current club and switching to Barca Atletic as a free agent. His loan spells with Ibiza and Wigan last season showcased his potential, making him an attractive option for Barcelona to bolster their midfield.

As the pre-season commenced and Barcelona Atletic completed their initial signings, coach Rafa Marquez decided to delay finalizing the squad's last additions. While he recognizes the need to strengthen the midfield, he now considers other positions a higher priority.

Though Marquez hasn't ruled out the prospect of adding one more midfielder to the team, the focus has shifted toward Oscar Zambrano. The Ecuadorian midfielder is being closely monitored, and the decision now hinges on evaluating his economic demands. Moreover, the coach eagerly awaits reinforcements in the defensive department and, potentially, a new striker upfront.

For Azeez, this development means he will likely continue with the Gunners for now, unless other clubs express interest in signing him. He still has one year left on his Arsenal contract, and it will be interesting to see how the transfer window unfolds for the English youngster.

Arsenal are likely to release midfielder Miguel Azeez this summer as he struggled to make an impact during loan spells, as per Arsenal Insider. Azeez has returned to Arsenal after another disappointing loan, which spell has raised concerns about his future at the club.

Once regarded as a standout prospect, the midfielder faced immense frustration in his loan spell with Wigan Athletic, making just two senior appearances while mainly featuring for the U21 side. His struggles continued during stints at Portsmouth and Ibiza, leaving little time for him to prove himself at the Emirates Stadium.

The 20-year-old's passing ability and close control have impressed, but concerns persist about his work off the ball. With the transfer window still open, the club faces a crucial decision, with a potential fourth loan spell on the horizon. However, rumors of him getting offloaded by the Gunners' management are ripe.

Spanish giants Barcelona had shown interest in signing the young midfielder, but their financial woes have forced them out of the race to sign Azeez.