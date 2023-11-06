Barcelona star frustrated by his recent lack of impact following loan move - Reports

Barcelona's on-loan attacker Joao Felix was frustrated by his performance against Real Sociedad in La Liga last week.

Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 at Anoeta Stadium on Sunday, November 5. Ronald Araujo's header on Ilkay Gundogan's volley in the 90+2nd minute of the match helped the Blaugrana record the away victory.

Before Araujo's goal, Barcelona came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but the chances were missed by the forwards. According to SPORT, Joao Felix was not happy with his performance in the match.

The former Benfica forward had a passing accuracy of 95% and he also created a decent chance of goalscoring against Sociedad. According to the report, the Portuguese attacker has again failed to attain his best form as his goalless run continues.

He last scored for Barcelona in September against Real Betis. Since then, the 23-year-old has failed to get his name on the scoresheet. When Felix arrived at Camp Nou earlier this year on loan, he instantly found the missing link with Xavi Hernandez.

However, over time, the effect has started dropping. The Portuguese forward has played 12 games for Blaugrana this season and has recorded three goals and four assists.

Xavi Hernandez blasts Barcelona for lack of intensity against Real Sociedad

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez blasted his side after their performance against Real Sociedad on Sunday. The Spanish manager wasn't happy with the team's efforts. He said that the Camp Nou outfit lacked intensity on the field.

Hernandez also said that his side played well against the likes of Real Madrid last week, however, they are still affected by the 2-1 El Clasico loss. The Spaniard added that Real Sociedad was the better team on Sunday.

“We have not played well and we have to be self-critical. We haven’t played well and this is not the way. On the other hand, against Real Madrid, we played very well. Today we lacked intensity. I’m not happy with the result," he said (via SB Nation).

“The players were still affected by the match against Real Madrid. The first twenty or twenty-five minutes are unacceptable. I didn’t expect to win the game. Today we have to be self-critical. La Real has been better than us. They have deserved more.”

Next up, the Camp Nou outfit will visit Germany to square off against Shakhtar Donetsk in their fourth match of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season on Tuesday, November 7.