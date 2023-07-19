Georgina Rodriguez has recently shared a few snaps from her vacation with her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, and her kids. The couple has been spending quality time together in Portugal since the Al-Nassr attacker completed the 2022–23 campaign with his club some time ago.

The couple, along with their children, have been enjoying their vacations in the native country of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner following Al-Nassr's fixtures in Portugal. However, before heading toward Portugal, they also shared a few glimpses of their vacations on the Italian Island of Sardinia.

Similarly, the most recent snaps shared by Georgina Rodriguez of her exotic outing included pictures of her husband as well as her children.

"Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder,” Georgina Rodriguez captioned the series of photos she uploaded on social media.

Over the last few days, the couple has been consistently sharing pictures of their outing with fans. However, while the Spanish model was mostly sharing pictures of the vacation, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to upload a few clips of himself doing exercises and practicing with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns from his exotic vacation with a throbbing loss in a pre-season match

As the 2022–23 season came to an end, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo went on an outing with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and their children. However, his return to the field after the outing wasn't actually favorable for the Portuguese attacker.

In his first pre-season match, Ronaldo's team locked horns against La Liga side Celta Vigo. Al-Nassr recorded wins over the likes of Portuguese sides Alverca and Farense in their initial two matches, without the 38-year-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo on social media about his first pre-season match

However, with the return of Ronaldo to the playing XI, they suffered a throbbing loss at the hands of Spain's Celta Vigo. The former Manchester United player was on the ground for 45 minutes before being subbed out after the first half.

During the halftime whistle, the score was level at 0-0. However, in the second half, Celta Vigo thrashed the Riyadh-based side, with the full-time scoreline reading 5-0. Before leaving the southern European country, Al-Nassr will play their last match against Portuguese champions Benfica.