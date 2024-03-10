"Best Arsenal CM since Vieira", "Signing of the season" - Gunners fans praise star's 'world-class' performance in 2-1 Brentford win

Fans had only words of praise for Declan Rice as the midfielder was a major factor in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 9.

With a well-placed header in the first half, he gave the Gunners the lead and opened the scoring in the 19th minute. In the second half, Rice had another opportunity to score when his long-range curler struck the crossbar.

Arsenal were temporarily held back by an equalizer from Yoane Wissa (45+4'). The Brentford striker closed down Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale quickly, getting his foot on the ball to put it in the net as the keeper tried to clear. However, in the end, Kai Havertz scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to propel the Gunners to the top of the Premier League standings.

Rice has progressed at Arsenal, setting a new personal record for goals scored in a season. He now has six goals in 38 outings for the Gunners this season, more than he ever got in his seven years at West Ham. The club have greatly benefited from his recent shift to a more advanced position.

Supporters have publicly expressed their appreciation for Rice on social media, with one calling him:

"Declan Rice best Arsenal CM since Vieira. I mean that!!"

Another said:

"Declan Rice too, signing of the season undoubtedly"

A third added:

"Declan Rice is world class"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal's victory and Ramsdale's error

At home, Arsenal defeated Brentford 2-1, as Kai Havertz's strike proved to be the game-winner. With ten games remaining, the Gunners now sit atop the Premier League.

Aaron Ramsdale showed remarkable fortitude despite making a mistake that allowed Brentford to level just before halftime. He put his error behind him and kept the Gunners in the match with several crucial saves in the second half. The goalkeeper was backed by Mikel Arteta, who hailed his reaction to the mistake. The manager told the press (via London World):

"Fantastic courage that Aaron has. That's his personality. Mistakes are part of football and it's how you react to that. He did that in a brilliant way, I'm so happy for him and I'm so happy we won the game."

Mikel Arteta also gave the squad kudos for winning by displaying maturity and character, saying:

"We really had to respond to the challenge in the second half and show our maturity with the game we wanted to play. We're emotionally really mature and I'm really pleased with what we've done."

Aaron Ramsdale has three clean sheets to his name in 11 appearances this season.

With their eighth straight league victory over Brentford, the Gunners have done well to preserve their advantage. However, they will need to maintain their momentum in the next games, especially in light of challenges from Manchester City and Liverpool.