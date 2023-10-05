"Best defender in the world rn" "Was on fire" - Barcelona fans in awe of defender's 'magical' performance in win over Porto

Barcelona fans heaped praise on Jules Kounde following the Frenchman's display in the 1-0 win over FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Catalan giants earned a hard-fought 1-0 win away from home against the Portuguese club, with Ferran Torres being the difference between the two sides. The Spaniard netted the game's only goal in first-half injury time to help Xavi's team bag the full three points.

Porto, however, showed why they are a well-respected outfit in European competitions. Apart from seeing 44 percent of ball possession, the hosts managed five shots at Barca's goal.

Porto's Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi even had a spectacular bicycle-kick effort disallowed due to offside. Barcelona needed to be on their toes defensively to see off the slender lead.

Fans thought Kounde was one of Barca's outstanding performers and showered praise on the former Sevilla star for his display.

"Best defender in the world rn," one fan wrote on X.

"Kounde is magical," another commented.

One fan urged Kounde to be awarded the Man of the Match award and wrote:

"Kuonde was on fire. please let the man of the match go to him."

Fans were left ecstatic with his rock-solid showing and here are some of the best reactions on X:

Jules Kounde joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022 for a fee of €50 million. He has since proven his versatility, often operating as a right-back to help Barca out.

The France international has so far made 50 appearances across competitions for the La Liga giants, including 10 this season. Kounde's display against Porto proved why he is such a pivotal part of Xavi's team.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde's game against Porto in numbers

Jules Kounde was solid at the back for Barcelona against Porto. His numbers from the game are equally impressive.

Kounde completed 10 clearances and made one tackle, in a situation where he was the last man. He won two ground duels and all of his five ground duels against Porto.

The 24-year-old was also imposing on the ball, completing 73 of his 78 attempted passes with 94 percent accuracy. Overall, it was a magnificent display of defensive and technical acumen from Kounde, who helped Barcelona emerge victorious from a tough away game.