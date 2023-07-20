Breaking: Inter Miami announce the signing of Barcelona legend Jordi Alba

Inter Miami have announced that they have signed Barcelona legend Jordi Alba as a free agent. The Spanish full-back will join former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

Alba, a bonafide Barca legend, played his final game for the Catalan club at the end of the 2022-23 season. He established his status as a club legend after joining the Blaugrana back in 2012. Alba made 459 appearances for Barca, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists.

The Spaniard will now play for Inter Miami in the MLS, bringing an end to his time in European football.

During his career. Jordi Alba shared the pitch with Sergio Busquets for Barcelona and Spain 479 times. Alba, on the other hand, shared the pitch with Messi 345 times for Barca, combining for 24 goals. He had an amazing understanding with the Argentine. With the former Barca trio reuniting, fans will hope that they can bless the MLS with their magic.

Will former Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets make their Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul?

Both Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have joined MLS club Inter Miami as free agents upon the expiration of their respective contracts with PSG and Barcelona.

Messi and Busquets are expected to make their debut against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash. Miami manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino was quizzed on how much participation can be expected from the duo during the game. He said (via TyC Sports):

"I'm not ruling out Leo's debut, but I have to see him one more training session, also see how he feels, both he (Messi) and Busquets. They both arrived very well. We can expect to see them on Friday, but I don't want to rush into saying something that I can't comply."

Messi and Busquets played together 567 times during their Barca stint. The pair have always had a great understanding on the pitch. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that fans are excited about seeing them team up for Inter Miami.