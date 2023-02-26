"Bring back Lampard" , "Don't let him finish the game" - Chelsea fans have had enough and want club to sack Graham Potter immediately

Chelsea fans online are starting to lose patience with manager Graham Potter and want him to get the sack. This comes after the Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Sunday (February 26).

Second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane were enough for Antonio Conte's side to pick up three points against the west London side.

The defeat against Spurs has left Chelsea without a win in the Premier League for five games. They have picked up just one win in their last 10 games. This has left the Blues languishing in 10th place in the standings, having picked up just 31 points from 24 games.

Chelsea fans on Twitter have targeted the blame towards manager Potter for their disastrous season. Some believe that the former Swansea City tactician is the worst manager in the club's history. Some others want Frank Lampard to return to the helm at Stamford Bridge.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙣 🇧🇼🐝 @citehxen Potter way out his depth. Needs to go, sadly Potter way out his depth. Needs to go, sadly

BHOVA🕊️ @Vaanaro911 Potter is not cut out for this! Potter is not cut out for this!

badblueboy (me/me/me) @jeepocar @CFCMod_ #potterout in the middle of the game! Please don’t even let him finish this game @CFCMod_ #potterout in the middle of the game! Please don’t even let him finish this game

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel in as the Blues' manager following his impressive stint as the manager of Brighton & Hove Albion in September. The Englishman, however, has picked up just five wins in the Premier League since taking over the job back in September 2022.

There is a very good reason why Chelsea fans are losing their patience with Potter. The Blues have spent a large amount of money in the previous two transfer windows. They signed as many as seven players in the recently concluded January transfer window for a combined fee of over £250 million.

For a club to spend so much money and still miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification could be damaging financially. As things stand, the west London outfit are 14 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Whom do Chelsea face next in the Premier League?

Graham Potter's side will return to Stamford Bridge for their next game in the Premier League. The Blues will take on relegation-battling Leeds United on Saturday (March 4) in a must-win game.

Chelsea are also in danger of getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The second leg of the tie, however, will be contested at Stamford Bridge three days after their league game against Leeds. A solid run in Europe could be the way Graham Potter saves his job as manager of this football club.

