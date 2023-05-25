"Brings up emotions about things that I experienced" - Lewis Hamilton hails 'brave' Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr for his response to racist abuse

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton hailed Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr after he fought back the racist abuse he received from Valencia fans during their La Liga clash. Hamilton added that hearing about the incident brought back bad memories for him.

Valencia supporters racially abused Vinicius Jr during their 1-0 win over Real Madrid over the weekend. He was eventually sent off for violent conduct, but the red card was rescinded earlier this week.

Hamilton said that he has also been the target of racist abuse in his career, and it was brave of Vinicius Jr to fight back. He was quoted by ESPN, saying:

"It's devastating to think that in 2023 we're still seeing these things and hearing these things. It really hits home for me, it really brings up emotions about things that I experienced, whether it's back in the UK or when I was racing in Italy or in France or in Spain. It can be so hurtful the things that people say. I think he's been incredibly brave."

Hamilton stated that he was happy to see players standing tall and responding to the racist abuse. He added:

"I think it's amazing what so many of these that are experiencing that on the pitch are doing in terms of standing tall, standing strong, continuing to be humble in their approach, not being reactive but being responsible when they are moving forwards because they know there's lots of young kids that are watching. We all need to continue to do more and if we see it, hear it, we need to do something about it."

In 2008, Hamilton suffered racist abuse from Spanish fans during testing at the Montmelo circuit in Barcelona.

Vinicius Jr open to leaving Real Madrid as racist abuse continues

ESPN Brasil have reported that Vinicius Jr's entourage is pushing for the Brazilian winger to leave Real Madrid in the summer. They have had enough of the racist abuse from rival fans and believe things have gone too far.

Manchester United have been linked with the 22-year-old Brazilian, but more clubs could come into the picture if he decides to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. The Premier League is reported to be his preferred destination, should he be forced to leave La Liga.

Vinicius Jr has highlighted the systemic problem regarding racist abuse in La Liga on numerous occasions. La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to the winger by claiming that he has not turned up for meetings to discuss the issues.

