 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers verdict on Arsenal's Premier League title hopes this season

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have emerged as the best team in the Premier League this season. They have played an eye-catching brand of football, scored excellent goals, rarely let their intensity drop, and dug deep to nick scrappy wins when needed. Arsenal have picked up 50 points from 19 Premier League fixtures so far, opening up a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Renowned British broadcaster and Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan recently had the opportunity to interview Prime Minister Sunak on TalkTV. The discussion eventually turned to football, and Morgan asked the Prime Minister to give his verdict on the Gunners’ Premier League chances.

When asked if the north Londoners would win the English top-flight title this season, Sunak replied on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’:

“Yes.”

Arteta’s side, who slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on 28 January, will return to Premier League action on Saturday (4 February). They will take on 19th-placed Everton at Goodison Park.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit believes Mykhailo Mudryk might not be happy at Chelsea

The Gunners tried their best to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January but failed to reach an agreement. Chelsea swooped in and prized the Ukrainian away for an £89 million fee.

Before Chelsea entered the scene, the player had hinted at a switch to north London. Gunners legend Emmanuel Petit has speculated that Mudryk’s heart still might be at the Emirates Stadium, and that he might not be completely happy at Stamford Bridge.

“It is still a big gamble for the future. At first he wanted to go to Arsenal, but ended up at Chelsea, so my question is: “Is he happy about that?” I’m not sure,” Petit told Betway.

“But definitely he would add quality to their squad. I hope that he will be successful over at Chelsea.”

While Arteta’s men sit at the top of the Premier League table, Chelsea find themselves languishing in 10th place with 29 points from 20 games. It will be interesting to see whether or not Mudryk’s pace and creativity help Chelsea make a late push for a top-four finish.

