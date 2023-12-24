"Can't stop being amazed" - Cristiano Ronaldo praises Saudi's impact on sport after attending Day of Reckoning boxing event

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo graced the Day of Reckoning boxing event in Riyadh on Saturday night. He took to social media to praise Saudi Arabia's impact on sport.

At the event, Ronaldo wore a striking green Gucci jacket, alongside his son Cristiano Jr. They notably watched boxing fights between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker, as well as a headline clash between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a hub for major boxing events, hosting several landmark fights over recent years. This includes Anthony Joshua's memorable rematch triumph over Andy Ruiz in 2019 and his subsequent clash with Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

Expressing his awe at Saudi Arabia's growing influence in the sporting world, Ronaldo took to Instagram with a post that read:

"Taking sports to a whole new dimension. Unparalleled vision and execution. Can't stop being amazed."

Since his high-profile move to Al-Nassr at the beginning of 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a prolific scorer, netting 41 goals in 48 appearances. He also scored in their recent victory over Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester hotel venture faces hurdles

Cristiano Ronaldo has encountered a significant challenge with his latest business endeavor. Despite his success on the pitch, Ronaldo's plans to construct a luxurious hotel in Manchester have come to an abrupt halt.

According to a report by The Sun (via Peoples Person), the project, valued at a substantial £27 million, is now in limbo due to expired planning permissions. This development represents a considerable setback, not just for Cristiano Ronaldo but for Manchester itself.

The hotel, which was set to open this year, promised significant economic and employment opportunities, potentially creating around 900 jobs. Its cancellation is also seen as a blow to the local economy, with estimates suggesting a potential contribution of £56 million.

The ambitious plan for the property included an 11-storey, four-star hotel with 151 rooms, a gymnasium, two bars, and a roof terrace in Manchester's trendy Northern Quarter.

The legendary forward's business challenges extend beyond the hotel venture. He is currently entangled in various legal issues, including lawsuits related to his promotion of cryptocurrency platform Binance. There are also legal complications with Spanish tax authorities with his Insparya Medical Clinic, which specializes in hair loss treatments.

