“Can’t wait to play with him” – Raphael Varane explains 2 reasons why he is excited to play alongside new Manchester United signing

Raphael Varane recently said that he can't wait to play alongside Manchester United's new signing Andre Onana. United recently completed a move for the Cameroonian goalkeeper and signed him from Inter Milan.

The player arrives as a replacement for David de Gea, who left the club as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract. Onana, due to his distribution abilities with the ball, arrives with a lot of hype.

Varane is also excited to share the pitch with the 27-year-old goalkeeper, as the former Real Madrid defender said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He [Onana] arrives with his qualities. He is very good with the ball, he is comfortable with the ball. He brings a lot of confidence to the defence. Can't wait to play with him."

Erik ten Hag is trying to impose his style of play on Manchester United. While David de Gea was a magnificent shotstopper, he was not very adept with the ball on his feet, a trait that is required for Ten Hag's system to flourish.

Onana, who has previously worked with the Dutch manager at Ajax, might be the perfect player to help Ten Hag get the team to its best.

Rio Ferdinand gave his verdict on Manchester United signing Andre Onana

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Manchester United's signing of Andre Onana. Considering the player's performances last season and his attributes, the hype is understandable.

Rio Ferdinand recently shared his verdict on the transfer, as the legendary defender said that Ten Hag's will to impose his system needs respect.

Ferdinand said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Ten Hag wants to control every phase and every aspect of the game. That is how he played before coming to Man United. He tried it with De Gea, Maguire, etc and play through the press and pressure. Brentford was a great example, they got caught with the ball and punished."

He added:

"I think Onana is a great signing, he is a new-age goalkeeper, he epitomizes that. He's great with his feet and don't underestimate his ability to be a shot-stopper as well."

Andre Onana, however, will have the pressure of expectation placed on him as he replaces David de Gea, a legendary figure at the Manchester club. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Cameroonian performs for the Red Devils.