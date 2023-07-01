Chelsea complete signing of Portuguese winger: Reports

Chelsea have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Diego Moreira from Benfica. Moreira is a Portuguese youth international and is currently in Portugal's squad for the under-21 Euros. The youngster completed a free transfer from Benfica.

The Blues have already signed the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, and more so far.

Moreira made 30 appearances for Benfica's youth teams this past season. He scored four goals and provided as many assists across competitions. The 18-year-old has so far made two appearances for Benfica's senior team.

Moreira becomes yet another young attacking player in Chelsea's ranks. They signed Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in January. Nicolas Jackson, 22, also falls under the category of a young player.

Chelsea star Wesley Fofana recalled his first game as a fan

Most professional players have often been inspired to take up football as their career after watching their favorite teams or players in action. Chelsea's Wesley Fofana is no exception.

Fofana recently revealed that he was an Olympique de Marseille fan while growing up. Considering his French nationality, it shouldn't come as a surprise. The defender further said that he first visited the stadium to watch Blues' legend Didier Drogba in action. Drogba used to play for Marseille at that point in time.

Speaking about the experience, Fofana said (via Chelsea's official website):

"My first game was in Marseille. I went to watch Olympique de Marseille, it was crazy. I went to see Drogba in the stadium and it was crazy. It was a big dream for me and I was very happy, it was very nice."

He added:

"It was in the old Stade Velodrome, I was quite young. The atmosphere was mad, it was a very big stadium, and it's even bigger now. In that city, the football is their life, it is everything and that makes it a crazy atmosphere at the stadium."

Fofana continued:

"It was just incredible. I went to the stadium just for Didier Drogba. It was the dream for me as a kid to see Drogba and that's when I got to watch him play. It was a little dream."

Fofana joined the Blues from Leicester City last summer. However, he had an injury-plagued campaign. The young defender could only make 20 appearances across competitions for the club.

