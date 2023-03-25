Chelsea enter 'closing stages' to seal transfer of highly rated midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly close to finalizing a deal for Norwich City youngster Alex Matos.

The 18-year-old midfielder will join the Blues' youth ranks and will likely join the U21 side. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is close to being completed and Matos will be a part of Jim Fraser's project.

Romano tweeted:

“Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign U18 talent Alex Matos (2004) from Norwich. The deal is entering its closing stages, it will be done on a free transfer with add-ons. The English winger will become part of Jim Fraser’s project, with Chelsea pushing for signing to build a top U21 squad.”

Matos primarily plays as a right winger but has played in multiple positions this season, including central midfield, left wing, and attacking midfield.

He has played in both the U18 and U21 sides for Norwich this term, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have invested in youth in recent times under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Co. They have signed the likes of Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, and more.

Matos will hope to progress through the west London side's youth ranks and feature for the first team.

Chelsea youngster on having to wait to play for the club

The west London side signed young Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama in January earlier this year. However, he hasn't been able to feature for the club as he was unable to secure a work permit.

Chelsea will likely see him in action for their side in the summer after the U20 World Cup. Santos, 18, recently spoke up about his situation, as he said (via Football.London):

“I knew I had some chances of not playing. I was confident, but unfortunately, I didn’t make it. Head in place and life goes on to be there again in July. To tell you the truth, I don’t know what I need. As far as I know, I need to play in Serie A and I need to go to the U20 World Cup. I’m pretty calm. I’m doing my best at my club to achieve my goals.”

Santos helped Brazil win the U20 South American Youth Championship, top scoring with six goals. He has also earned a call-up to Le Selecao's senior team for their upcoming games.

Brazil will face Morocco away in a friendly on Saturday, March 25.

