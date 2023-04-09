Chelsea January signing flying his family into London to help overcome tough start: Reports

Mykhaylo Mudryk's start to life at Chelsea has been far from ideal so far. The Ukrainian international is now flying his family into London to get through the difficult period in his professional career.

Since arriving for a transfer fee that could potentially rise up to €100 million, including all components, Mudryk has had only one goal contribution for the Blues.

The performances have been far from what the player displayed during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk to draw interest from clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal. While his talent is evident, Mudryk has failed to provide the end products so far.

The 22-year-old will now fly his parents to London as he looks to overcome the difficult phase of his career. He will seek to once again become the threatening, attacking force that made Chelsea splash the cash out on him.

Chelsea suffered a loss in the first game of Frank Lampard's second stint

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard's second stint as Chelsea manager didn't get off to an ideal start. The Blues were defeated 1-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League away clash.

Lampard recently outlined his duties as he will remain in charge at least until the end of the season.

"My job in this period is to work with the team to get across my ideas of what I want and reinforce that (playing from the back and aggression). Of course, in two days, that’s difficult. I was relying on the players on Saturday a little bit and giving some messaging, which we did as much as we could."

He further added:

"We saw some bits of it but in terms of the lower part of the pitch, I think our players can always receive the ball and accept the ball, but you receive and accept the ball down low because you want to progress up the pitch. You need to find the right solutions for that, which means the right positions and the right ideas, and that takes some work, so it will be part of the process."

The Blues are set for a tough outing next as a monumental UEFA Champions League showdown against Real Madrid awaits.

Poll : 0 votes