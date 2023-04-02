Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink urges club to give Graham Potter more time despite fan outrage

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged his former club to stick with Graham Potter in the hotseat despite outrage from fans.

Potter faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge with the Blues struggling for any kind of form. Chelsea suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday, April 1, which saw them getting dragged into the bottom half of the table.

However, former Blues striker Hasselbaink has urged Todd Boehly to keep faith in the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager. He claimed that the owners must keep faith in the project otherwise things will never work out.

Hasselbaink told Sky Sports, as quoted by Football.London:

"You’ve made a decision of going with young players, so you have to give them the time to make mistakes and get it right. You have to give them time, otherwise, they are never going to be the final product if they don’t go through this period."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“We need fans support on Tuesday”, Potter said.



Understand Julian Nagelsmann has always been appreciated by Chelsea as future top coach, one to watch. Pressure again on Graham Potter after board always supported & backed him — now Chelsea drop out of PL top half.“We need fans support on Tuesday”, Potter said.Understand Julian Nagelsmann has always been appreciated by Chelsea as future top coach, one to watch. Pressure again on Graham Potter after board always supported & backed him — now Chelsea drop out of PL top half. 🚨🔵 #CFC“We need fans support on Tuesday”, Potter said.ℹ️ Understand Julian Nagelsmann has always been appreciated by Chelsea as future top coach, one to watch. https://t.co/r3PsQ7TnU5

The Dutchman has also claimed that Chelsea have a very young core in their squad and a new manager, and must remain invested in the project. He added:

"And you have made the decision to go for Potter. At the moment they are in a difficult time, but I feel you have to stick with him. You have gone with young players and Potter, stick with the project."

Expectations were massive from Potter when the Englishman replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge in September. However, things have not worked out for him as expected.

Potter has won just 12 out of 31 games so far while losing 11 and drawing eight. The Blues now find themselves 11th in the table and are trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by 11 points.

Former Chelsea star Andriy Shevchenko has backed Mykhailo Mudryk to come good at London club

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has backed his compatriot Mykhailo Mudryk to succeed at Stamford Bridge despite his slow start to life at the West London club. Shevchenko has backed Mudryk to turn things around.

He told BBC Sport:

"Chelsea have bought a talented player when he is very young, for the future. He's just starting his path in a massive football career. He's part of an ambitious project. He's in good hands. The decision to get him right now was down to how much the club believe in his talent."

Paddy Power @paddypower On April Fool's day it is becoming more and more evident that Shakhtar Donetsk have played the best prank the world has ever seen in convincing Chelsea to pay nearly £90M for Mudryk. On April Fool's day it is becoming more and more evident that Shakhtar Donetsk have played the best prank the world has ever seen in convincing Chelsea to pay nearly £90M for Mudryk.

The Blues splashed £89 million for Mudryk's signature in January following his exploits in Shakhtar Donetsk colors but the winger has failed to catch the eye at his new club.

Mudryk has provided just one assist in eight appearances for Chelsea so far and had a poor outing during the Blues' recent 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Poll : 0 votes