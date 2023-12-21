Chelsea looking to sign 21-year-old star as replacement for Reece James in January, Arsenal also interested in signing same player: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing 21-year-old RB Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic as a replacement for the injured Reece James in the January transfer window. The Blues will reportedly be rivalled by fellow London side Arsenal in the pursuit of the young defender, whose performances have caught the eye of multiple European giants.

Dedic joined Austrian Bundesliga giants Salzburg as a 13-year-old in 2015. He has since made 64 appearances for the senior side and has also represented the Bosnia and Herzegovina football team.

Chelsea captain Reece James recently suffered a second major hamstring injury this season, and the defender will undergo surgery in Finland, which is set to sideline him for three to four months.

Mauricio Pochettino's squad is running out of full-backs at the moment with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella also injured. The Argentine tactician has played one of Malo Gusto or Axel Disasi in the right-back position, although Disasi is hardly a like-for-like replacement for James. France international Gusto will be the side's first-choice in the position, but according to the Sun, the club is looking to sign cover for him.

Salzburg reportedly rejected an offer of £21.5 million from Italian outfit AS Roma for Dedic in the summer. The Austrian side will not sell the versatile full-back unless they receive an offer that matches their valuation.

Dedic is highly sought-after in Europe, with Roma still interested in signing him despite their initial failed bid. Arsenal and Newcastle United have also sent scouts to watch him play regularly, but Chelsea lead the race for his signature.

Amar Dedic has scored three goals and provided three assists for Salzburg in 16 Austrian Bundesliga appearances this season, underlining his attacking quality. He remains contracted to the club until 2027.

Chelsea set to target full-back cover after Mauricio Pochettino demands movement in January transfer window: Reports

The Blues are reportedly prepared to spend in the January transfer window once more, adding to their outlay of over £1 billion since the arrival of the Clearlake group last year. The Blues have been linked with players of different positions as the transfer window nears.

Pochettino has openly asked for recruitment to be carried out in order to strengthen his team, and the club will look to grant his request. After their 2-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, December 10, the manager had said:

"This was a game to play and to win. It is a problem we need to check. We need to analyse. We need to talk and to try and improve in the next transfer market."

The Argentine tactician has led them to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup despite their tumultuous campaign, and the club will look to back him.

Recurring injuries to James and Ben Chilwell mean that the full-back positions will be of interest to Chelsea this January. They will look to add depth and quality in those positions in order to keep the squad competitive.