Chelsea midfielder set to miss 6 weeks after undergoing surgery: Reports

Chelsea have announced that midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery after his injury against West Ham United. He is now reportedly set to be out for six weeks.

As per a report in The Times, Chukwuemeka is the latest to move to the sidelines at Chelsea and will be out for six weeks. He joins Wesley Fonana and Christopher Nkunku, who got injured in pre-season, and Reece James, who suffered a hamstring injury last week.

Chelsea posted the update on their official website and it read:

"Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during our game against West Ham United on Sunday. Last night Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery. The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham."

Mauricio Pochettino claimed that the doctors were unsure about the injury's extent and needed to assess him on Monday. The Blues manager said:

"We need to assess him tomorrow. There will be an assessment tomorrow with the doctor. We hope it's not a big issue, but we need to wait."

Chukwuemeka will now miss matches against Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Fulham, and Burnley in the Premier League. He will also be out of the AFC Wimbledon clash in the Carabao Cup next week.

Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka posts update on Sunday

Carney Chukwuemeka posted an update on his Instagram, stating that it went 'from joy to pain' within minutes. The midfielder scored his first goal for the club against West Ham United, equalizing after Nayef Aguerd gave Hammers the lead, but had to be taken off before half time.

He posted:

"From Joy to Pain in minutes. God I thank you for blessing me with my 1st goal for Chelsea A moment I've prayed so hard for & dreamt of since I was a kid. I know your plans for me are greater than my own. Nobody can stop what you have already written for me this season. minor setback but I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you Chełsea see you soon fans for your love & support."

The Blues went on to lose the match 3-1 with Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta scoring in the second half for the Hammers. The defeat has left Pochettino's side 15th with just one point from two matches.