Chelsea's rising star reacts on social media as he returns to training after long injury lay-off

In recent seasons, Chelsea have been incredibly unlucky with injuries, as many of their top stars have suffered multiple injuries in this time. As they prepare for their next Premier League match, however, the Blues have received a boost as Carney Chukwuemeka is back fit.

Chelsea lost Chukwuemeka to injury after he scored his first senior goal for the Blues in their defeat to West Ham United. The England U-20 international was one of the most impressive players for the Blues in preseason and at the start of the season before his injury.

The youngster picked up a knee injury, which required him to undergo surgery for correction. He spent more than a month on the sidelines and returned to full training this week.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was pleased to announce in his press conference that the 19-year-old is fit to feature once more. The youngster, who joined the Blues from Aston Villa last summer, updated the fans via his X (formerly Twitter) account about his availability.

"Yhh mann😁Thank you Jesus for making me fit and healthy again"🙏🏾

Chukwuemeka's return to fitness will provide a huge boost for the Blues, who lost vice-captain Ben Chilwell to a hamstring injury this week. They remain without captain Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, and a host of others.

Chelsea keen to return to winning ways in derby

Chelsea will face West London rivals Fulham in their next league match on Monday, looking for a second league win of the season. The Blues have disappointingly picked up only five points from their first six league games of the 2023-24 season.

Pochettino masterminded an impressive performance and win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup in midweek. The Argentine manager will be hopeful that the performance is replicated against Fulham on Monday.

The Blues failed to win any of their two league meetings against Fulham last season and finished below the Cottagers in the league. They defeated Marco Silva's side in preseason and will look to repeat the trick in league football once again.

Pochettino's side have won only one game in the Premier League this season, against newly-promoted Luton Town. They already find themselves three points adrift of the relegation zone and will be desperate to win the derby.

Historically, Fulham have never found it easy playing against Chelsea and the Blues will be keen to restore the status quo against them.