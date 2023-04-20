Chelsea squad taken aback by Todd Boehly allowing January's signing and his agent to enter dressing room before unveiling: Reports

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly's decision to allow Mykhailo Mudryk to enter the team's dressing room prior to their match against Crystal Palace came as a shock to the squad, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues secured the Ukrainian winger's services from FC Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5 million in the January transfer window. Mudryk's unveiling took place at half-time during Chelsea's Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on January 15.

Prior to the match, Mudryk and his team of advisors were given access to the Chelsea dressing room by Boehly for the purpose of introducing the winger. This was not well received by certain players and members of the staff, as per the aforementioned outlet.

The team's dressing room is reportedly viewed as a sacred area where players are provided with space and privacy to mentally prepare for matches. The Chelsea squad, who were apparently taken aback by Boehly's decision, felt that the sanctum was encroached on by the Ukrainian international and his entourage.

Despite the unannounced visit, the Blues were still able to go out and secure all three points after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Kai Havertz.

At the time of his signing, Mudryk was touted by many as one of the greatest talents in European football. However, the Ukrainian international is yet to display his abilities for the West London outfit.

The winger has made 10 Premier League appearances for Chelsea so far this term but is yet to find the back of the net.

"It’s a very sad day" - Chelsea star says loss to Real Madrid was possibly his 'last match in the Champions League'

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has admitted that the Blues' loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League may have been his final appearance in the tournament.

The Blues were knocked out of Europe by the reigning champions after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the second leg of their quarter-final clash on April 18.

Silva's contract with the club is set to expire next year. With the West London outfit currently 11th in the league standings, it appears as though they will not qualify for the Champions League next season.

The 38-year-old centre-back couldn't help but acknowledge the possibility of the defeat against Real Madrid being his final match in the UCL. Silva said after the match (as quoted by Metro):

"It has been a very difficult season and a frustrating one for me personally. It might have been my last match in the Champions League. I have only one year left on my contract and my career is reaching the end. It’s a very sad day. But I think we must continue working to try to win as many matches until the end of the season."

