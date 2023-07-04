Chelsea stars Reece James, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell react to Mason Mount's farewell message

Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, and Reece James reacted as Mason Mount bid goodbye to Chelsea fans on his Instagram. Mount is set to join Manchester United in the summer.

The Englishman, who has been a part of the Blues' academy since the age of 6, posted a goodbye message on social media.

Mount said in the video message:

"Hi Chelsea fans, given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you. But it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave Chelsea."

Mount added:

"I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career."

Mount further reflected on his time at the club, saying:

"I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we've been through a lot together. Winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and of course that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League."

He added:

"I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from such a young age. The managers I've worked under, Frank (Lampard), Thomas (Tuchel), and Graham (Potter)."

Mount concluded the message on a personal note, saying:

"The backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham, all my teammates over the years that have become my brothers, my family for the continuous love and support, and most importantly you guys. Wish you all the best."

Ben Chilwell left two sad emojis under Mason Mount's post. Thiago Silva left one crying emoji, and Reece James commented by posting three crying emojis.

A look at Mason Mount's Chelsea career

Mason Mount grew up through the ranks of the Blues' youth academies. The Englishman made his first team debut in 2019.

He has since made 195 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists. Mount, however, struggled for game time in 2022–23.

Despite the entire team struggling for form, Mount made only 35 appearances across competitions. He scored three goals and provided six assists.

Despite the player's lack of form, there is no denying the fact that Mount is a very technical player. A move to Old Trafford can help Mount regain his form under Erik ten Hag.

