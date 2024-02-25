“Couldn’t disagree more with Harry Maguire and Erik ten Hag" - Alan Shearer hits back at Manchester United duo's comments after loss to Fulham

Alan Shearer has hit back at Harry Maguire and Erik ten Hag's comments following Manchester United's 1-2 Premier League home defeat against Fulham on Saturday, February 24.

Calvin Bassey opened the scoring for the visitors at Old Trafford in the 65th minute. While Maguire equalized in the 89th minute, Alex Iwobi's injury-time winner (90+7') was a crushing blow to the hosts.

Many thought Marco Silva's side deserved the three points, but not Ten Hag and Maguire. Both suggested they thought only one team were going to win and Ten Hag even hailed his team for showing character.

Shearer hasn't taken those comments too kindly and has now disagreed, telling Premier League Productions (via HITC):

"I couldn’t disagree more with Harry Maguire and Erik ten Hag there. I thought Fulham really deserved to win that game. They missed so many chances. Then, for Fulham to get the winner in the way they did in the last couple of minutes, I thought they deserved it. I thought they were the better team. Played much better and created more chances. And deserved the three points."

The Fulham defeat marked an end to Manchester United's undefeated run in 2024. Inconsistency has been a prevalent issue for the Red Devils this season and that was once again on display on Saturday.

United are currently sixth in the league table with 44 points from 26 games. They return to action on February 28 to take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round.

Harry Maguire suggests Rasmus Hojlund's injury absence disrupted Manchester United's attacking rhythm

Rasmus Hojlund has been a crucial player for Manchester United's attack recently, scoring in all of his last six Premier League games, netting seven times.

Hojlund, though, missed the Fulham clash with an injury and will remain sidelined for two to three weeks. Maguire suggested that it affected the team's rhythm, telling the media (via United's official website):

"He [Rasmus] is a big player for us. “He’s been the focal point leading the press with playing balls into him - he’s holding it up, he’s scoring goals for us."

Maguire added:

"To lose him yesterday was really disappointing; but you’re not only losing Rasmus, but Marcus [Rashford] has been playing well off the left and he’s had to go up front. Garna [Alejandro Garnacho] has been on the right and gone to the left, so you lose the rhythm."

In Hojlund's absence, 19-year-old academy product Omari Forson was brought into the attack, making his debut for Manchester United's senior team.