"Create something out of nothing" - Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen believes Real Madrid signing has helped compensate for Benzema’s exit

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has hailed Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham ahead of this weekend's El Clasico clash in Montjuic. The German star was full of praise for the 20-year-old Englishman following his seamless adaptation to the rigors of Spanish football.

Barcelona are set to host rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of this season at the Estadio Lluis Olimpic Companys on Saturday, October 28. Goalkeeper Ter Stegen is expected to lead the Blaugrana out for the encounter as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Real Madrid will provide a stern test for the champions after their impressive start to the season as well. Chief to their performance this season has been the goalscoring form of summer signing Jude Bellingham.

The Englishman has scored eight goals in La Liga and 11 goals in all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million this summer. Ter Stegen spoke to Mundo Deportivo about his goalscoring impact, praising him for replacing Karim Benzema, who moved to Al-Ittihad. He said:

“He can create something out of nothing, we know that. He has plenty of goals for an inside player and he compensates a bit for the departure of Benzema."

“Despite being a completely different profile he generates a lot of danger when he steps into the box and he finishes very well.”

Los Blancos sweated over their potential source of goals after Benzema joined Al-Ittihad over the summer, and they could not find an adequate replacement. They signed Joselu from Espanyol on loan with an option to buy but did not sign any world-class goalscorers.

Bellingham has taken on his side's goalscoring burden with impressive ease, showing a side of his game that was previously unknown. The Englishman will, undoubtedly, be one of the major worries for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the Barcelona goal on Saturday.

Barcelona, Real Madrid in early top-of-table clash

Every season, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are usually among the contenders to win the La Liga title. This season is no different, and both sides sandwich Girona in the top three in the table.

Los Blancos are joint-top of the standings alongside Catalan side Girona, who are surprisingly impressive this season. The Blaugrana are one point behind on 24 points and occupy third place.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are aware of the importance of this match this early in the season and will treat it accordingly. A win for either side immediately puts them in the driving seat in La Liga.

Both sides faced off five times across competitions last season with Barca winning thrice.