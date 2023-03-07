Cristiano Ronaldo 'could have helped' Manchester United avoid 7-0 humbling against Liverpool, says Louis Saha

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at the top of attack could have helped the Red Devils avoid a 7-0 result against Liverpool on Sunday (5 March).

United were hammered at Anfield with Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah taking center stage. All three players scored braces while Roberto Firmino hit the back of the net once.

Ronaldo left the Red Devils in November on the eve of Portugal's FIFA World Cup opener. He mutually terminated his contract with the Red Devils after an explosive interview with British broadcast Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese failed to find a permanent spot in the United starting XI under Erik ten Hag. Saha, however, has claimed that with United's improved form, Ronaldo's presence in the attack could have been beneficial.

The Frenchman told Compare.bet (via GOAL):

"Ronaldo’s departure marked a fresh start for United, and it gave ten Hag a blank page to draw upon, which has allowed him to establish a winning mentality at the club. Now that the club’s mindset has improved, I think they’d be doing even better if they had Cristiano up top."

"Of course, it’s hard to know for sure but when I see United losing 7-0 to Liverpool, I can only think that Cristiano could have helped."

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League with 49 points on the board from 25 matches. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals and has provided two assists for SPL side Al-Nassr.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently made a bold Cristiano Ronaldo claim

Ten Hag's decision to not make Cristiano Ronaldo a regular starter for Manchester United was a bold and surprising one. The Portuguese was the club's highest scorer last season before the Dutchman took charge at Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances.

Many expected Ronaldo to play a starring role in the rebuild at the club this season. Ten Hag, however, stood by his decision to repeatedly leave Ronaldo on the bench. He told the media ahead of the clash against Liverpool (via the Red Devils' official website):

"I had reasons, they were obvious. And I knew also the consequence and also when it was a negative outcome from that game, which always is possible in football. But I'm not worrying."

"I sleep well, also in those nights and I have to take the decisions in respect and in advance of the team and of the club. That is my job, and that is the responsibility I have to take, and I have to stand for those decisions."

Marcus Rashford has been Manchester United's most reliable attacker since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. This season, the Englishman has scored 25 goals in 40 appearances across competitions.

