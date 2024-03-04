Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post ahead of Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League clash against Al Ain

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to share his preparation ahead of Al-Nassr's clash with Al Ain in the first leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

The legendary Portuguese striker is just coming off serving a one-match ban for making an offensive gesture during their 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab on February 25. Notably, supporters yelled Lionel Messi's name at Ronaldo during the heated match, and he reacted by making a crotch movement towards them.

He was fined 30,000 Saudi Riyals and was suspended for one game. Ronaldo's ban prevented him from participating in the 4-4 tie with Al-Hazm, which has affected Al-Nassr's chances in the Saudi Pro League title race.

The legendary forward has decided to look forward, though, and has expressed his readiness to get back on the pitch against Al Ain. He posted on social media:

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 34 goals this season across all competitions, making him the most important player in the Nassr squad. In the league, though, Al-Nassr are now nine points behind league leaders Al-Hilal. Ronaldo and his teammates will be hoping Hilal drop points, while they continue in top form.

The team's busy schedule includes a match against Al-Raed in the league on March 7 after they play Al Ain in the AFC Champions League. A return leg with Al Ain on March 11 will be their next fixture, before they face Al-Ahli in the league by March 15.

Cristiano Ronaldo might retire soon, says Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez hinted during Paris Fashion Week that the Portuguese legend would retire in a year or two. Her attire paid homage to the super striker, as she wore a makeshift jersey in Manchester United's red color. Speaking at the event, though, she declared (via The Sun):

"Cristiano one more year, then it’s over. Maybe two, I don't know."

Now 39 years old, Ronaldo is under contract with Al-Nassr till 2025. While his partner has revealed that retirement is around the corner, Portugal coach Fernando Santos revealed to TVI24 in 2020 (via The Sun):

“Cristiano is ready to play until he’s 40, but he doesn’t know if it will happen. At some point he may feel that he no longer has the same conditions. He’s not a player who will lower his level, when he feels like he can’t be Ronaldo, he won’t.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's focus will likely be on the looming European championships this summer, where he could potentially win a trophy with Portugal. He could also have his sights set on the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

