Cristiano Ronaldo provides honest answer to question on whether he Googles himself, his response goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo recently appeared for a lie detector test and was asked whether he ever googles himself. The Portugal captain provided an honest answer, saying that he does.

Ronaldo, 38, has always been known for his tremendous confidence throughout the course of his career. He has rarely minced his words and has more often than not spoken the truth.

In his recent lie detector test, in collaboration with Binance, Ronaldo said when asked whether he has ever googled himself (via SportBIBLE):

"So Many times."

The Portugal captain also went on to say that taking the test was one of the toughest challenges of his career. Considering the amount of opposition and challenges he has faced on the field throughout his career, that is quite a remark. Ronaldo said:

"one of my hardest challenges yet."

The professional polygrapher that carried out the test on Cristiano Ronaldo, wrote on Binance's website:

"The results of the test have not yet been made public. The lie detector test is an effort by Binance to educate consumers about cryptocurrencies. The company believes that it is important that people understand the risks and rewards of investing in cryptocurrencies. The Ronaldo quiz is just one of the many educational initiatives that Binance has undertaken in recent years."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in dazzling form on the field

Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten off to a spectacular start to his season with Al-Nassr. He has already scored 11 goals and has provided three assists in 10 matches for the Saudi Pro League club this season.

After helping the team win the Arab Club Champions Cup, his first as an Al-Nassr player, Ronaldo is now helping the team in the league. He has scored five and has set up two in the last two matches.

Courtesy of his spectacular form, the Portugal captain was named the Player of the Month for the Saudi Pro League in August. Al-Nassr will return to action on September 2 as they take on Al-Hazm.