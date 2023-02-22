Cristiano Ronaldo to be ringside for highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be ringside for Jake Paul's highly anticipated fight against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (February 26).

The fight is set to take place at the 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, the nation's capital. Ronaldo, who is now based in Saudi Arabia after signing for Al-Nassr, has apparently confirmed his attendance, according to Paul.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed in a video posted by TopRank that he thinks the 38-year-old Portuguese football legend will be in attendance. During a video by TopRank, a fan asked if Ronaldo would be present, to which Paul responded:

"I think he's coming to the fight."

While Paul has been training for the fight at the Kamani Club in Dubai, his opponent, Fury, holds an impressive professional record of 8-0. However, Fury has pulled out of two previous bouts against Paul.

The first was in December 2021 due to illness and injury. The second was in August last year when their scheduled fight at Madison Square Garden was cancelled after Fury was denied entry to the United States.

Paul's accusations against Fury have escalated the feud between the two fighters, with the latter warning Paul that the American will be obliged to stay in Saudi Arabia and serve as Ronaldo's personal trainer if he loses.

Fury said:

''I have told Tommy that if he loses he has to stay over in Saudi and become Ronaldo’s personal trainer. He will have to spend his losers purse on a nice little flat out in Saudi and look after Ronnie.''

The fight between Paul and Fury is one of the most anticipated boxing events of the year, with both fighters looking to claim victory. With Cristiano Ronaldo set to be ringside, the excitement and anticipation for this fight has reached fever pitch.

Vinicius Junior does iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring at Anfield

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior paid tribute to club icon Cristiano Ronaldo by performing the latter's Ronaldo celebration after scoring his second goal in Madrid's 5-2 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday (February 21).

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Vinicius hit the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring at Anfield 🥶 Vinicius hit the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring at Anfield 🥶 https://t.co/efgtxWHGWi

Vinicius helped Madrid bounce back from an early 2-0 deficit, scoring a crucial brace to level things up in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

After sprinting away and sliding on his knees in celebration, Vinicius turned to Liverpool fans and performed a Ronaldo-like move, putting both hands together on his chest and looking up at the sky with his eyes closed. The move was a fitting tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, who spent nine successful seasons at Real Madrid.

