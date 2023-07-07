Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's best kept secret when it comes to attracting wealth and abundance: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that she uses the philosophy of Feng Shui to attract wealth, abundance, and happiness to her life. (according to Argentine outlet Diario Uno).

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese philosophy which couples often use to attract happiness to their lives. Rodriguez further revealed that she uses different methodologies in her daily life to bring positive energies to her life.

To give the readers an idea about Feng Shui, it is an ancient Chinese philosophy where one has to let go of old and broken things in a bid to make room for new things.

Speaking about the matter, the model said:

"Broken things block, you have to get rid of the broken and the old, so that the new can enter."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez live a life of abundance and massive fortune. The Portuguese footballer is currently the highest paid athlete in the world due to his record breaking deal with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club in December 2022. He has registered 14 goals and two assists in 19 games for Al Nassr. He helped his team finish second in the league, five points behind winners Al Ittihad.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has become a social media sensation since starting her association with Ronaldo. She boasts around 50 million followers on Instagram and has done amazingly in collaborating with various brands.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently collaborated with GUESS

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez stuns fans with her social media posts on a daily basis. She once left fans in awe when Rodriguez posted a photo of herself collaborating with the lifestyle brand GUESS.

The clothing company featured Rodriguez as their model for the campaign. The creative director of the ad campaign, Paul Marciano, gave the fans an insight into the motive of the campaign and how it was shot. Marciano said (as per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo):

"We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina , going behind the veil to get a glimpse into the glamorous life of this superstar."

He further added:

"We are delighted to welcome Georgina in our new campaign with GUESS and Marciano. Georgina is a strong, confident and determined woman. This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty, but also her sensuality, dynamism and inner strength. , perfectly interpreting the vision and style of the brands."

Apart from GUESS, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has collaborations with several lifestyle brands like Alo Yoga, Dolce & Gabbana, and more. She is also a former employee of the famous fashion brand, Gucci.

