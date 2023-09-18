Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares picture of daughter’s adorable reaction to watching her new music video

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram and shared a picture where her daughter was adorably reacting to her new music video 'Energia Bacana'.

The Spanish model has been featured in Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra's new music video 'Energia Bacana'. Last week, Rodriguez uploaded a video clip on her Instagram account and gave her fans a heads-up about her upcoming project.

The music video was released last Thursday (September 14) on various music streaming platforms. Hence, the 29-year-old recently shared a snap where her daughter can be seen enjoying the music video starring her mother.

In the picture, Georgina Rodriguez is dancing wearing a red dress in the music video. Meanwhile, her daughter Alana can be seen raising her hand toward the television screen.

Rodriguez's Instagram story

In the music video, Alana can be seen dancing poolside while lip-syncing the song and splashing water in a black swimsuit with sunglasses. She can also be seen sitting near a couch with a couple of dogs in Sebastian Yatra's new music video.

There is also a small part in the music video, where Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were dancing together. The music video has garnered more than two million views and 70,000 likes in the initial three days of its release on YouTube.

Georgina Rodriguez is sure about tieing the knot with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has affirmed that she wishes to get married to the Portuguese attacker, sometime in the future. According to MARCA, she once addressed the topic during Ronaldo's launch of Ursu9 in June. Replying to the question, she said "Of course".

The Spanish model and social media influencer has also addressed the topic in the Netflix series "I Am Georgina". In the series, Rodriguez stated that she doesn't think the situation between her and the Al-Nassr star will change drastically.

"To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically."

According to People Magazine, the couple have been dating since 2017 after Cristiano Ronaldo met Rodriguez at a Gucci Store in Madrid. The 29-year-old used to work as a sales assistant during that time. Despite engagement rumors, the couple are yet to tie the knot.