Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently recalled the time she was invited to the stage by Spanish singer Rosalia. The singer was having a concert in Madrid as part of her Motomami world tour in 2022.

Rosalia invited Rodriguez to the stage to collect a helmet. Fans in the arena went berserk to see Ronaldo's partner. As Rodriguez went on to the stage along with her kids, they chanted the model's name.

Speaking about the surreal experience, Georgina Rodriguez said on her Netflix reality show, I am Georgina (via El Universal):

"I feel very privileged for having received the Motomami helmet at the launch of her album. I was in the stands, and everyone was shouting my name: 'Georgina'. To this day, it continues to amaze me. It makes me very excited, but it never ceases to amaze me."

This was not the first time that Rodriguez was present at Rosalia's concert. She previously attended an event that took place in Seville. Rodriguez spoke highly of the Spanish singer back then, saying:

“That is where we began to be fans of her, to always wait for the release of her songs. It is true that Rosalía's music gives you strength. They are strong, with character.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reacted to rumors of a split

Ronaldo and Rodriguez [File Photo]

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a happy relationship since 2017. The pair have been living together since then and are co-parents to five children at this point in time.

While Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to be married, they look inseparable. However, there have been rumors recently that the pair is facing a crisis. There have also been reports of a split. Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to brush aside those claims, writing:

"The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met when the Portuguese superstar used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid. After living in cities like Turin and Manchester, they are now settled in Riyadh since the Portuguese legend's move to the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

