Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shines in elegant gown as she teases lavish lifestyle in new trailer for Netflix show

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has dazzled fans in the latest trailer for the second season of her Netflix show “Soy Georgina (I Am Georgina).”

On January 27, 2022, the first episode of Georgina Rodriguez’s show “Soy Georgina” was released on the most popular streaming platform in the world, Netflix. The show did not receive critical acclaim, but fans flocked to take a peek into the luxurious life of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. Courtesy of fans’ support, the show was picked up for a second season.

On Thursday (2 March), the trailer for the second season of “Soy Georgina” was released. In the 1:18 minute trailer, Georgina Rodriguez gave viewers a glimpse of her dazzling life as Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

The trailer opens with Georgina strutting on a treadmill, wearing a red feather gown and a pair of heels. She is seen multitasking, with her eyes fixated on the iPad in her left hand. In another clip, she is seen flashing a red credit card and blowing a whistle, akin to a referee on the football pitch. She also poses in a cozy white robe while taking an ice bath full of diamonds, shortly after completing a gym session.

Over the course of the trailer, she is seen in multiple bedazzling avatars. She wears different hats with grace, going from being a mother to a successful businesswoman. At the end of the trailer, the release date, March 24, is flashed on the screen.

Georgina Rodriguez shared the trailer via her Instagram profile on Thursday and has since garnered 750,000 likes.

Cristiano Ronaldo effect takes Al-Nassr above Manchester United in social media interactions

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr signed Ronaldo in January, roughly a month after the superstar parted ways with Manchester United by mutual consent. Since joining, Ronaldo has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in Saudi Arabia, scoring a staggering eight goals, including two hat-tricks, in Saudi Pro League matches.

Nico Cantor @Nicocantor1 Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hattrick for Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hattrick for Al Nassr 🇸🇦 https://t.co/epICuxM5fR

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer has also had a massive impact on Al-Nassr’s social media visibility. According to DeporFinanzas, Al-Nassr achieved 150 million social media interactions in January. Only Real Madrid (209 million), Paris Saint-Germain (207 million), and Barcelona (203 million) are ahead of the Saudi club.

Surprisingly, Al-Nassr have even left Premier League’s most popular club, Manchester United, behind in social interactions. Erik ten Hag’s side have achieved 149 million interactions to occupy fifth place in the rankings.

