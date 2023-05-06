Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro reveals which one of his daughters with Georgina Rodriguez underwent surgery as media get it wrong

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were spotted at a hospital earlier this week, sparking rampant speculation about the health of their children. The Portuguese's sister Katia Aveiro has stepped in to set the record straight on which of Ronaldo's daughters recently underwent urgent appendicitis surgery.

Initially, media reports claimed that the couple's first daughter Alana Martina was the one who had undergone the operation. However, as it turns out, the truth was quite different.

On Saturday, May 6, Katia Aveiro shared a video on social media while in Riyadh with her family, revealing that it was actually daughter Eva Maria who had the surgery.

In the video, which was posted on Instagram stories (via Portuguese media ATelevisao), Aveiro reassured her followers that Eva "is already good" and described her as being "strong as a rock." She lovingly asked Eva, "Are you already in a good mood Eve? Is my love already okay? Good, beautiful aunt."

This clarification from a close family member has put an end to the media's confusion surrounding the health scare. Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez can now rest easy knowing that little Eva is on the mend.

Cristiano Ronaldo revels in "Happy family moments" with Georgina Rodriguez poolside in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, was all smiles as he enjoyed some quality time with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their family in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Nassr star showcased his impressive abs while lounging poolside, as seen in a series of sun-soaked photos shared on his Instagram account.

In the pictures, the former Manchester United icon can be seen sitting with his legs in the water and standing at the edge of the pool, flaunting his remarkable physique. Joining him was his long-time partner, 29-year-old model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo captioned the post, "Happy family moments!" as they all relished their downtime before Al-Nassr's upcoming match against Al-Khaleej on Monday (May 8).

Currently trailing by three points behind the Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad, Cristiano Ronaldo and his team are eager to close the gap. The illustrious footballer has already made a significant impact on his new club, scoring 12 goals in just 12 league games.

