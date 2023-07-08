Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister reacts as Georgina Rodriguez shares new holiday snaps with Portugal star in stylish dress

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro reacted as Georgina Rodriguez shared holiday snaps in Portugal in a stylish yellow dress. Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been enjoying their vacationsfor a while after the Al-Nassr attacker's season came to an end.

They were previously spotted in the Italian Island of Sardinia. Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez have kept fans updated with regular social media posts.

The pair are now enjoying their vacations in Portugal. Rodriguez flaunted a stylish yellow dress to fans in her latest social media post. Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro left a love emoji in the comments.

Katia Aveiro's comment under Georgina Rodriguez's post

Rodriguez is a popular figure on social media. She has 50 million followers on Instagram. Rodriguez's latest post has amassed a massive three million likes on it.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently did a campaign for GUESS

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is known for her brand collaborations. Her massive presence on social media has opened the door to Rodriguez to feature on various world renowned brands.

She often does campaigns with brands. One such campaign took place recently as the model featured for the clothing brand GUESS. She was the part of a shoot that took place in the Santa Mauro Hotel in Madrid. Speaking about the shoot, Rodriguez said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I am truly honored to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano.

"I love the brand and the values it represents. I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered and sexy at the same time. They have a strong feminine character while expressing a timeless essence."

The creative ad campaign was directed by famous director Paul Marciano. Fans were left thoroughly impressed by it as the campaign created a great amount of buzz across social media.

Poll : 0 votes