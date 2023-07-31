“Cristiano Ronaldo is scoring 2”, “Team I wanted for last match” – Fans cannot hold back excitement as Al-Nassr name ‘best’ line-up for Monastir clash

Al-Nassr have named Cristiano Ronaldo in the team's first XI for the Arab Cup of Champions showdown against Monastir. Fans are excited to see the lineup as they think this is the 'best' way the team could have taken the field.

Al-Nassr could only manage a draw in their season opener against Al-Shabab as the game ended goalless. Ronaldo came on as a substitute right after the hour mark in that match. The likes of Alex Telles, Anderson Talisca, and Seko Fofana also came on as substitutes.

Telles, Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Talisca have all started the clash against Monastir. Fans are excited to see that line-up as one of them commented on Twitter:

"That's the team i wanted for last match."

Another fan commented:

"Ronaldo is scoring 2."

Luis Castro's team will take the field on the hunt for their first win of the season. Ronaldo, on the other hand, will look to get his first goal of the season against Monastir.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr for the clash against Monastir:

Sadio Mane is set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to get a superstar partner in attack by his side as Sadio Mane will soon complete a £24 million move to Al-Nassr from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Mane failed to impress during his stint in Bavaria. The Senegalese scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 matches during his stint at the German club. The former Liverpool ace will have the chance to get his career back on track at the Saudi Pro League club.

Speaking about leaving Bayern, Mane said (as per Fabrizio Romano):

“Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending."

Mane, despite his recent struggle for form, is a supreme talent and is an extraordinary player. Cristiano Ronaldo's fans are excited at the prospect of Sadio Mane joining the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Al-Nassr.