“Definitely there’s more to come from me!” – Chelsea star makes confident claim ahead of new season under Pochettino

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell made a confident claim, telling that fans can expect more to come from him in the coming season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chilwell joined the Blues back in 2020 from Leicester City. Since completing his £50 million transfer, the left-back has made 85 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists. He has had to fail multiple injury issues during his stint at the club.

While the Blues suffered tremendously in the 2022-23 season, finishing 12th in the Premier League. Chilwell was one of the players who still stood out with his individual displays. He registered two goals and four assists in 31 appearances across competitions.

The 26-year-old has now claimed that fans are yet to see the best of him. Speaking about what can be expected from him during the 2023-24 season, Chilwell said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I feel good, ready for the season and definitely there’s more to come from me!”

After a tumultuous campaign last season, Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new manager this season to steady the club's ship at Stamford Bridge. Whether the Argentine manager can bring a change in the fortune of the club remains to be seen.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell recently suffered a family disaster

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell recently suffered a family disaster as his father passed away. He took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute to his father. The full-back wrote on Instagram:

"The reason i am where i am. The most loving dad, who always put everyone before himself and made everyone smile and laugh. I am so glad we got to live my dream together, and especially you seeing me make my debut for England."

He added:

"But more importantly we shared so many amazing memories away from football which i will remember forever. I will miss you every single day Dad. I love you so much ❤️".

Chilwell's hearty message showed the tremendous void that his father's passing is going to leave in the defender's home. Fans will hope he can get over the loss quickly and find his feet on the field.

Chilwell is expected to be a key player for Chelsea in the forthcoming season. He is a mainstay on the left flank for the Stamford Bridge club.