"Deserves a new contract", "Totally changed the game" - Arsenal fans in awe of superstar's sensational performance in 1-0 win over Manchester City

Arsenal fans hailed Gabriel Martinelli after he came off the bench at halftime to inspire the Gunners to an impressive 1-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday, October 8.

Mikel Arteta's side were able to snap their 12-match Premier League losing streak against Manchester City, despite being without Bukayo Saka due to injury.

The Cityzens had a chance to take an early lead in the fifth minute, however, Declan Rice was able to clear Josko Gvardiol's header off the line. Mateo Kovacic was fortunate to not be sent off in the 29th minute after a terrible slide tackle on Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta turned to Gabriel Martinelli at halftime to boost his side's attacking threat, subbing him on for Leandro Trossard. The Brazilian made his return to the pitch after missing the Gunners' last five games due to injury.

Martinelli made an immediate impact, forcing a save from Ederson in the 51st minute. His creativity and direct runs were rewarded in the 86th minut. He curled a right-footed strike which hit Nathan Ake in the face before rebounding past a helpless Ederson into the back of the net.

The Gunners were able to hold onto their 1-0 lead, securing all three points at the Emirates. They are now second in the Premier League table with 20 points from eight games, behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. Moreover, they remain unbeaten in the league.

Arsenal fans hailed Martinelli's 45-minute cameo. The 22-year-old had a pass accuracy of 86%, creating one big chance, won four duels, and had a shot accuracy of 100%.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Martinelli deserves a new contract with increased salary fr"

Another fan wrote:

"Martinelli totally changed the game. To think that Brazil fans actually booed him when he was selected in the last World Cup is crazy. They could have booed Richarlison but they are clearly stupid"

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Arsenal were able to face their demons and come out on top after securing an impressive 1-0 against Manchester City, sealing three points in the process. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Manchester City had a slightly higher possession rate, having 51% of the ball. They also completed 521 passes with an accuracy of 86%. In contrast, Arsenal had 49% possession and registered 498 passes with an accuracy of 86%.

However, the Gunners were able to make more of their time on the ball, landing 12 shots in total with two being on target. On the other hand, City had just four shots in total, with one being on target. Pep Guardiola's side surprisingly looked lost in attack and lost their second league game in a row.