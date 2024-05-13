“Don’t waste his massive talent”, “It isn’t right” - Barcelona fans blame Xavi for not naming attacker in line-up vs Real Sociedad

Fans have reacted to Barcelona boss not naming Vitor Roque for the La Liga clash at home with Real Sociedad on Monday (May 13). The 19-year-old has two goals in 13 games across competitions since arriving in January, starting just twice.

The Blaugrana have little to play for in the league after seeing their title defence end last week with a 4-2 defeat at Girona and Real Madrid winning 3-0 at home to Cadiz.

Having already qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League, fans reckon it's an opportunity to play Roque. Instead, the Barca boss didn't include the Brazilian attacker in his starting XI, angering fans.

Expand Tweet

"Let Victor Roque play. Don't waste his massive talent Xavi," one tweeted.

Another chimed in:

"Play Roque and give him a chance. It isn't right what you're doing!!"

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Lewandowski out. Give Roque chance," said Ashish.

"No Roque again?," wondered Alfred.

"Victor Roque on the bench once again. ... Xavi u got blood on ya hands!," fumed Yamalino.

There were similar sentiments from others:

"No Roque again?," questioned Blingzss.

"Vitor Roque when Xavi???," asked Javier Zuniga.

"Roque will never play," bemoaned FCBArda.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Xavi's side are third in the standings with 73 points from 34 games, having won three of their last five league outings.

What happened when Barcelona played Real Sociedad earlier this season?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona will have happy memories of their last league meeting with Real Sociedad.

The two sides met earlier this season at San Sebastian in November, where Xavi's side prevailed by a solitary goal. Centre-back Ronald Araujo scored the game's only goal in the second minute of stoppage time in a game where three players from each side saw yellows.

The Blagurana were coming off a 2-1 home reverse to arch-rivals Real Madrid in their previous game, the season's first El Clasico. But the win at Sociedad was a swift return to winning ways.

Nearly six months later, Barca take on Sociedad coming off a defeat but will hope to return to the win column and complete the league double over Imanol Alguacil's side.