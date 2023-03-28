"Done an amazing job" - Prospective Manchester United buyer lauds Erik ten Hag for having the courage to offload Cristiano Ronaldo

Prospective Manchester United buyer Thomas Zilliacus has praised coach Erik ten Hag for having the courage to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Finnish entrepreneur also heralded the Dutch tactician's work in transforming the Red Devils this season.

The Red Devils have shown vast improvement from their 2021-22 campaign. The Dutchman has led his side to their first trophy (the Carabao Cup) since 2017. They also sit third in the league, with a three-point cushion over fifth-placed Newcastle United.

Zilliacus has made a bid for Manchester United, which rivals Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani's offer. The club's current owners, the Glazers, are looking for around £6 billion. The Finnish businessman has given a glowing assessment of Ten Hag, who could be working under the Finnish entrepreneur should he be successful in his takeover bid. He told Dutch outlet NOS:

“From what I’ve seen, he’s a brilliant manager. What he did with Ajax was amazing and what he’s done now with Manchester United is equally amazing. Because early in the season, things didn’t look very good."

Zilliacus continued by touching on Ten Hag's handling of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon took issue with his treatment under the Dutch tactician. He gave an explosive interview to British broadcaster Piers Morgan claiming he felt disrespected.

Ten Hag soon showed Ronaldo the door, with the player mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United last November. Zillaciius added:

"And he had the courage, which I really admire, to tell even big established stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, ‘Look, this is me running this and this is how I need to do.’ And that led Ronaldo to leave the club which now seems to have been a good move, because the club is doing significantly better without him."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag were at loggerheads for much of the former's last stages of his second spell at Old Trafford. He was handed a more withdrawn role in his career than ever before. He started 10 of 16 games across competitions, scoring just three goals and contributing two assists.

The Portuguese great refused to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last October. Ten Hag subsequently gave Ronaldo a one-game suspension.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag closed the chapter on the Cristiano Ronaldo saga

Erik ten Hag took the Red Devils to their first trophy in six years.

Ten Hag wasn't just tasked with turning around a stagnating Manchester United side when he was appointed last May. He was also handed the mission of dealing with a seemingly wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon seemed to be pushing for a departure throughout the summer transfer window. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick last season. Ronaldo stayed put beyond last summer but never seemed happy to remain at Old Trafford. Ten Hag told the club's official website last December:

"He's gone and it's the past. We are now looking forward and we're looking to the future."

Once he departed last November, Ten Hag could concentrate on his team without the issue of a tumultuous relationship with Ronaldo. They are still in the hunt for more silverware after lifting the Carabao Cup. They face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinals and Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals.

