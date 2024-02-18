"Dont know if he plays for us or against us", "Absolute stinker" - Real Madrid fans unhappy with star's performance in draw against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid fans on social media have slammed Vinicius Junior for his performance in the team's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos visited the Estadio de Vallecas for a La Liga encounter on Sunday, February 18. They went ahead in just the third minute through Joselu. However, the hosts drew level via a 27th-minute Raul De Tomas penalty after Eduardo Camavinga was deemed to have handled the ball in the box.

Real Madrid created just one big chance in the entire game against the 14th-placed side and got only four of their 11 shots on target, hitting the woodwork once. Their attack largely misfired aside from Joselu's early strike, with Vinicius in particular attracting criticism for his display.

The Brazilian completed just 10 of his 20 passes and completed only three of his eight dribbles, while losing possession a whopping 23 times. He also won just six of his 16 duels and had no shots on target.

Following the conclusion of the match, fans of the Spanish giants took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration about Vinicius. One of them wrote:

"I dont know if he plays for us or against us 🤦🏽‍♂️"

Expand Tweet

Another tweeted:

"Vinicius with an absolute stinker of a game"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vinicius' struggles against Vallecano come just over a week after Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti referred to him as the "best in the world" (via The Athletic). Ancelotti made the statement after the Brazilian recorded a goal and two assists in their 4-0 thrashing of second-placed Girona last weekend.

Overall, Vinicius has featured 22 times across competitions for his club this season, recording 12 goals and seven assists.

Real Madrid's lead at the top could shrink by the end of Matchday 25 of La Liga

Real Madrid's draw with Rayo Vallecano left them with 62 points from 25 La Liga matches this term. Los Blancos have suffered just one defeat all season and currently sit six points ahead of Girona.

However, the Blanquivermells have a game in hand, which will take place later on Sunday. They will take on fifth-placed Athletic Club at San Mames, with a victory taking them back to within three points of the league leaders.

Prior to Real Madrid's latest result, their arch-rivals Barcelona also gained some ground on them with a last-gasp 2-1 win away to Celta Vigo on Saturday. The Catalans, however, remained third and are eight points adrift of Carlo Ancelotti's men.