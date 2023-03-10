Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United star to manage his emotions on the pitch, claims it'll make him 'an even better player'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Bruno Fernandes can become an even better player if he manages to control his emotions on the pitch.

Fernandes is a very passionate player, a trait that has sometimes worked against him. He was recently criticized for his antics during United's 7-0 hammering against Liverpool on March 5.

There is no denying the impact the Portuguese midfielder makes on the Red Devils' performances. Since his 2020 arrival from Sporting CP, Fernandes has scored 58 goals and has provided 51 assists in 167 matches for the club.

He has once again proved to be an important player this term, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists in 41 matches across competitions.

Speaking about Fernandes ahead of Manchester United's home Premier League clash against Southampton on March 12, Ten Hag said:

"Sometimes he [Bruno] has to show more controlled emotions, that will help him to stay in the ratio of the game instead of the emotion. So, he has to find the balance to be in the ratio."

He added:

"When to use the ratio as a tool, and the emotional as a tool. So that's the next step. I think that's a nice development point for him and, when he does it, he will be an even better player."

Fernandes scored the third goal during United's 4-1 win against Real Betis in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 at Old Trafford on March 9.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Wout Weghorst

Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst found the back of the net as he scored Manchester United's fourth during the 4-1 win against Real Betis.

Weghorst received praise from Ten Hag for his performance against Betis as the United coach said (via United's official website):

"I think, as you see, he is often in the right position, then he fails. But he keeps going. So, he showed great personality and character so not only in this game - I think also in this game, he could have already [got] his goal early on, but he keeps focused, he keeps working and he keeps putting himself in the right positions. And, finally, he got his goal and his reward."

Since joining Manchester United in January, Weghorst has scored two goals and has provided three assists in 15 matches.

