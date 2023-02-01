Erling Haaland's agent hints at future Barcelona move and refuses to deny release clause in Manchester City striker's contract

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has hinted at her client's move to Barcelona in the future.

The Brazilian agent inherited a wealth of clients following Mino Raiola's demise last year. She has opened up on the future of arguably her biggest client right now.

Pimenta has refused to rule out the possibility of Haaland moving to Barcelona in the future. She has also insisted that she shares an excellent relationship with the Spanish club's president Joan Laporta. As quoted by AS, she said:

“Today he is happy at City. Tomorrow, we will have to think about it. It is not positive for a footballer to play one season thinking about the next. This is like you start thinking about your next woman the day you get married. Today, Haaland is married. But I need to provide the key to his exit should he wish to do so.”

She added:

“I cannot talk about this, I am a lawyer. I have a strong relationship with Laporta. I always say that Laporta can’t ask me for anything in football, he’s not fair, because he knows I’m going to say ‘yes!'”

Pimenta has also refused to deny that the Norwegian striker has a release clause in his Manchester City deal, as has been suggested in multiple reports. She said:

“It is difficult to answer this. Misunderstandings are too easy so I prefer not to say anything.”

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez refused to rule out a move for Halaand when quizzed about the City striker last year. He said:

“There is no footballer who has said no to Barca since I have come here. I cannot give details [on the meeting with Haaland]. The only thing I can say about Haaland is that we are working for Barca for the present and future.”

Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with the Cityzens activating his release clause of just £51.2 million.

The Norway international has been on fire for the Cityzens, having already scored 31 goals in 27 games across competitions this season.

Barcelona close to agreeing stunning deal to sign highly-rated defender

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement with LA Galaxy for defender Julian Araujo.

The two clubs have agreed on a £4 million fee for the Mexico international, with the defender set to sign a contract until 2026 with Barcelona B.

It’s the final step before done deal and here we go. Barcelona are now closing in on Julián Araujo deal with LA Galaxy — waiting for MLS to approve the deal.It’s the final step before done deal and here we go. Barcelona are now closing in on Julián Araujo deal with LA Galaxy — waiting for MLS to approve the deal. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCBIt’s the final step before done deal and here we go. https://t.co/1SRjxKxDo2

The young right-back has played 109 times for LA Galaxy, scoring two goals and providing 14 assists in the process.

Despite representing the USA throughout various age groups in his international career, Araujo has represented Mexico at the senior level, scoring three goals.

