"Every time I see him he's just brilliant" - Pundit wants Manchester United to sign PL 'monster' in the summer

Pundit Hogan Ephraim has said that he wants Manchester United to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the upcoming summer transfer window.

During a recent interview with mufcMPB on YouTube, the former English forward lauded Branthwaite, saying that he's quick and also comfortable with his feet as a defender. Ephraim also advised the Red Devils to sign the young English defender in the summer transfer window.

Expand Tweet

He said:

"I would love to see Jarred Branthwaite signed. Everytime I see him he's just brilliant. A monster defender, comfortable on both feet, wins duels, quick."

Branthwaite has emerged as a top star in Sean Dyche's Everton squad in the ongoing campaign. The Englishman has made 34 appearances for the Toffees this season, also scoring twice. He has also started 28 games for the Merseyside club in the Premier League, helping keep eight clean sheets.

Apart from Manchester United, the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and more are also interested in signing the Englishman in the summer transfer window. As per Football Insider, his asking price is expected to be around £70 million.

Manchester United shortlists Brazilian midfielder as Casemiro's replacement: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Andre as a replacement for former Real Madrid star Casemiro, as per Football Transfers.

Casemiro, who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022, hasn't been in his best form this season. The 32-year-old was sidelined due to a knock from October to December. He has made 24 appearances for the Red Devils across different competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

As a result, the Red Devils are reportedly shortlisting candidates for Casemiro's potential replacement at Old Trafford. The list already contains the names of Joao Neves, Joao Gomes, and Youssouf Fofana. Andre's name has become a new inductee on the list.

The 22-year-old Brazilian currently plays for Fluminense, primarily as a defensive midfielder. Andre has made 182 appearances for the senior team of Fluminense, bagging four goals and three assists. He has also played five matches for Brazil.

Poll : Should Manchester United sign Jarrad Branthwaite in summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion